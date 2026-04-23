Who breaks the coconut? BRS, Congress clash at Telangana paddy centre

Hyderabad: An inauguration of a paddy procurement center in Telangana’s Rajanna Sircilla on Wednesday, April 22, turned chaotic as members of the Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) allegedly clashed over who would break the coconut at the ceremony.

The incident occurred in the first ward in Sircilla Town. While Congress leaders insisted that the Market Committee Chairperson inaugurate the centre, the BRS leaders argued that the local municipal councilor and chairman should be given priority as per protocol.

An inauguration of a paddy procurement center in Rajanna Sircilla on Thursday, April 23, turned chaotic as members of the Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) clashed.



The incident occurred at the first ward in Sircilla Town due to an argument over who gets to break the… pic.twitter.com/u1Ou7EG8TA — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 23, 2026

Addressing the media, a Congress leader alleged that the BRS members arrived in an inebriated state and began arguing.

“The inauguration was scheduled for 3 pm; however, the Chairperson was an hour late. We waited with the farmers, and then, the BRS workers misbehaved with us,” she said, adding, “As per rules, sarpanches inaugurate procurement centers, but BRS workers put their foot down that the Chairperson will do the formalities.”

BRS workers alleged that the Congress cadre pushed their Chairperson while the inauguration was ongoing.

This claim was vehemently denied by the Congress leaders, who said they were standing at a distance from the Chairperson during the inauguration and claimed to have video proof of the same.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Sircilla Town Circle Inspector K Krishna said, “The incident occurred at 7 pm when the BRS municipal chairperson’s husband created a ruckus at the procurement centre.”

A case has been registered under sections 292 (public nuisance), 296(b) (obscene acts) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS).