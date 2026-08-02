‘Who cares anymore?’ Hrithik reacts to ‘Sorry Hrithik’ trend

Hyderabad: The internet may be ready to apologise to Hrithik Roshan, but the Bollywood superstar isn’t interested in accepting sympathy simply because public opinion has turned against Kangana Ranaut.

The old Hrithik-Kangana controversy returned to social media after CJP’s Saurav Das joked that his friends compared him to a young Hrithik while questioning why Kangana was repeatedly attacking him. Soon, “We need to apologise to Hrithik Roshan” began trending, with netizens revisiting the actors’ explosive 2016 feud.

Writer and influencer Freddy Birdy also joined the conversation by sharing a post that read, “The world owes an apology to Hrithik Roshan.” The post eventually caught Hrithik’s attention, but his response wasn’t the victory lap many expected.

“My friend, siding with ‘A’ just cause you don’t like ‘B’ anymore is a small part of the larger systemic issue plaguing our society. I’ll wait, for when the context to it is the right one, and motivated by facts. That would be fair. But then again, who cares anymore, right?” Hrithik commented.

The actor appeared to remind people that their stand shouldn’t change merely because the person they once supported is now facing backlash. Instead of embracing the sudden wave of sympathy, Hrithik asked for opinions to be based on facts and proper context.

Hrithik and Kangana’s public battle began after she referred to him as her “silly ex”, a claim he strongly denied. What followed was a bitter exchange of legal notices, interviews and allegations that kept Bollywood buzzing for years.

Nearly a decade later, Hrithik has chosen neither celebration nor an “I told you so”. With one measured comment, he has made it clear that facts matter more to him than a viral apology arriving years later.