Who is Adiba Hussain? Girl in Salman Khan’s viral photos

Mumbai: Salman Khan celebrated Holi 2025 on the Sikandar set with his young co-star, Adiba Hussain. Photos on social media showed both of them smiling and covered in colorful powders. Fans loved seeing Salman’s fun side even with his busy schedule.

Adiba Hussain’s Joyful Post

Adiba shared photos on Instagram, calling it “The most colorful Holi and encouraging everyone to splash colors of love”.

So, who is that young girl in Salman Khan’s viral photos? Let’s have a look.

Who Is Adiba Hussain?

Adiba Hussain is an award-winning child actress known for films like Airlift and Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, as well as TV shows such as Ranju Ki Betiyaan. Born in Mumbai, she began her career at a young age and has won prestigious honors, including the IFTC Award for Best Child Actor. Her popularity has soared thanks to prominent ad campaigns and memorable roles.

About Sikandar

Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film stars Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, and others.

Set to release on March 28, 2025, Sikandar promises action, drama, and festive energy. Audiences are eager to watch Salman light up the big screen this Eid.