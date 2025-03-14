Who is Gauri Spratt? Everything about Aamir Khan’s new GF

Mumbai: Aamir Khan is one of Bollywood’s biggest stars. He has given many hit films like Lagaan, Dangal, and 3 Idiots. On March 14, 2025, he celebrated his 60th birthday. During the celebrations, he made a big announcement about his new relationship.

A New Love Story

Aamir Khan revealed that he is in a relationship with Gauri Spratt. He shared this news on his 60th birthday in Mumbai. They have been dating for over a year but have known each other for 25 years.

Who is Gauri Spratt?

Gauri Spratt is from Bengaluru. Her mother is Tamilian, and her father is Irish. Her grandfather was a freedom fighter. She studied fashion and styling in London. She has worked in hairdressing and runs a salon in Mumbai. She now works with Aamir Khan’s production house. Gauri has a six-year-old son.

Aamir and Gauri’s Relationship

Aamir and Gauri reconnected recently. He kept their relationship private by visiting her in Bengaluru, away from the media. He joked, “See, I didn’t let anyone find out!”

Gauri has met Aamir’s family and friends, including Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. His family supports their relationship, and his children have accepted her.

Adjusting to Bollywood

Aamir said that Gauri has watched only a few of his films, like Lagaan and Dangal. She is still getting used to Bollywood’s fame.

When asked if he will marry again, Aamir said, “I don’t know if marriage suits me at 60.” He confirmed they are committed but unsure about marriage.

Aamir’s Past Marriages

Aamir was married to Reena Dutta and later to Kiran Rao. He has three children and maintains good relationships with both ex-wives.

Aamir’s next movie, Sitaare Zameen Par, will release soon. He is also planning a film on Mahabharat.