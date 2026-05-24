Who is joining Prabhas in Spirit? New reports surprise fans

Hyderabad: Prabhas is continuing his strong momentum after starting 2026 on a successful note with The Raja Saab. With several big films already in progress, fans believe 2027 could become one of the biggest years of his career. Among all his upcoming projects, Spirit is currently creating the most curiosity.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Spirit marks his first collaboration with Prabhas. The project is already carrying huge expectations because of the director’s intense storytelling style and Prabhas’ pan-India reach.

According to industry buzz, Prabhas will reportedly appear in a powerful police officer role. Sources suggest the character will present him in a rugged and mass-oriented look that fans have not seen before.

Senior Bollywood Star Rumoured for a Key Role

The latest discussion in film circles is about a special character designed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Reports suggest the makers are trying to bring a senior Bollywood actor onboard for this important role.

Although there is no official confirmation yet, the addition of a big Hindi film star could help the movie expand its reach further in North India. Fans are already imagining powerful scenes between Prabhas and this mystery actor.

Another major talking point is the female lead. Reports suggest Triptii Dimri is expected to star opposite Prabhas in Spirit. After gaining nationwide attention through Animal, expectations are high to see this fresh pairing on screen.

Industry discussions also mention names like Vivek Oberoi and Prakash Raj being linked to the project. There are even rumours around possible surprise appearances, although nothing has been officially announced.

Prabhas’ Busy Schedule Shows

Alongside Spirit, Prabhas is balancing work on Fauzi and the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. With continuous shoots and preparation work filling his calendar, industry reports suggest the actor has very limited availability through 2026.

For now, Spirit remains one of the most talked-about Indian films in development, and fans are waiting to see whether it delivers something truly different on the big screen.