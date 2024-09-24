Who is Parvez Kazi, new member on Salman Khan’s Instagram list?

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is adored by millions of fans worldwide, is known not just for his on-screen persona but also for the loyalty he shares with those close to him. For Salman, his circle isn’t limited to family members; it includes his trusted team, from bodyguards to house helps, who he treats like his own.

Salman Khan has now extended this bond by adding a new member to his exclusive Instagram following list.

Salman’s Instagram, which is limited to close friends and family, had only 41 people on it, until now. The newest addition, bringing the count to 42, is Parvez Kazi, Salman Khan’s long-time body double.

Parvez, who has worked with the superstar on several films, expressed his excitement on being followed by the actor on Instagram.

Sharing his joy on social media, Parvez posted a screenshot of Salman Khan’s follow notification, captioning it, “This is giving me goose bumps. Thank you so much Salman sir. Allah bless you and keep you always safe. I can’t express my feelings, I am so happy.”

Who is Parvez Kazi?

Parvez Kazi is not just Salman Khan’s body double; he is also a model and an actor who has been a part of numerous action-packed films alongside the megastar. He has worked as Salman’s double in blockbusters like Tiger Zinda Hai, Dabangg 3, Race 3, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and Bharat, among others. His social media is filled with behind-the-scenes pictures of him with Salman on film sets, some of which show his striking resemblance to the actor.

With a growing fan base of his own, Parvez boasts over 145k followers on Instagram, where he often shares his experiences working with Salman.

Salman Khan’s Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Salman Khan is set to return as the host of the highly anticipated reality show Bigg Boss 18, which kicks off next week. As for his movie career, he will next be seen in the action-packed film Sikandar, starring opposite Rashmika Mandanna.