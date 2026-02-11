Hyderabad: Virat Kohli, the famous Indian cricketer, is always in the spotlight. Whether it’s a match, a brand endorsement, or just a casual appearance at the airport, fans can’t get enough of him. So, when a video went viral showing someone who looked just like Kohli at Hyderabad Airport, everyone was buzzing.

Was Virat Kohli in town?

But, wait, it’s not Kohli. The man in the video is Chef Sameer Ali, who happens to be a look-alike of the cricket star. Sameer, a fitness lover from Hyderabad, has always dreamed of being a model and actor. He even worked as a body double for Virat Kohli in ad films, which helped him gain a lot of attention for his striking resemblance to the cricketer.

Chef Sameer Ali: The Man Behind the Look

Sameer Ali, known for his striking resemblance to Virat Kohli, has made a name for himself in the culinary world. A fitness enthusiast, Sameer’s journey began in modelling before he discovered his passion for cooking.

In 2022, Sameer appeared on Chef Vs Fridge Season 2, where he competed against Chef Asif Qureshi. His experience in front of the camera helped him stay calm during the competition. Now, Sameer is not just recognised for his looks but for his culinary skills and fitness journey, making him a rising star to watch!