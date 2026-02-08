Who is Santy Sharma? Singer-rapper criticizes ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ title

Hyderabad: Manoj Bajpayee’s upcoming Netflix film Ghooskhor Pandat has ignited a major controversy due to its title, which has been deemed offensive by many members of the Brahmin and Pandit communities. The title, which combines the word “Pandat” with “Ghooskhor” (meaning a corrupt person or extortionist), has caused an uproar, as many believe it disrespects the cultural and social standing of these communities. This backlash has led to protests, legal complaints, and calls for a change in the film’s title.

Santy Sharma’s Strong Objection to the Title

One of the most vocal critics of the title is singer and rapper Santy Sharma. In an Instagram post, Sharma expressed his deep concern over the title, calling it disrespectful and offensive to the Brahmin and Pandit communities. As a Brahmin by birth and a Pandit by karma, Sharma explained that the use of such negative terminology in the context of these communities hurt their sentiments. He argued that the filmmakers could have easily chosen a more neutral title, instead of deliberately targeting a specific community.

Sharma also raised questions about the professionalism of the filmmakers, pointing out that the title had been promoted without proper registration. This, according to Sharma, showed a lack of responsibility in handling such sensitive content. He emphasized that this trend of targeting particular communities under the guise of creativity could lead to further divisions in society.

Who is Santy Sharma?

Santy Sharma is a singer and rapper from Madhya Pradesh, known for his contributions to Bollywood, including his work in Housefull 5. He began his career as a rapper in 2014 and has since built a significant following, with over 41,000 followers on Instagram.

He is known for his strong opinions and is actively involved in social issues, particularly when it comes to matters of respect and dignity.

The controversy surrounding Ghooskhor Pandat highlights the growing sensitivity around how communities are portrayed in the media. Santy Sharma’s objection is a part of a larger conversation about the responsibility filmmakers have when choosing titles that could impact public sentiments. As protests and legal actions continue to grow, the filmmakers may need to reconsider the film’s title to avoid further conflict.