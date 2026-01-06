Hyderabad: Shikhar Dhawan, the former Indian cricketer, is set to marry his long-time girlfriend, Sophie Shine, in February 2026. The wedding will take place in the third week of February in the Delhi-NCR region. The event is expected to be a grand celebration with many famous people from the cricket and film industries attending. Although most of the wedding details are being kept private, sources say that Dhawan is personally involved in the planning process.

Who is Sophie Shine?

Sophie Shine was born in 1990 in Ireland. She has a strong academic background, having earned a degree in Marketing and Management from the Limerick Institute of Technology. Sophie previously worked as a product consultant and also held the position of second vice president at Northern Trust Corporation in Abu Dhabi. She is currently the Chief Operating Officer of the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, the charitable arm of Dhawan’s company, Da One Sports.

How Dhawan and Sophie Met

Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine first met a few years ago at a restaurant in Dubai. They became friends, and their relationship grew over time. They started sharing their love story with the public during the 2024 IPL season when Sophie accompanied Dhawan to the stadium. The couple has been living together for over a year now and is committed to building a future together. They made their relationship official on social media in 2025, sharing photos and videos with their fans.

Dhawan’s Previous Marriage

Before Sophie, Shikhar Dhawan was married to Ayesha Mukherjee, an Australia-based kickboxer. Dhawan and Ayesha were married in 2012 and have a son, Zoravar, born in 2014. However, the couple separated in 2021 and got divorced in 2023. Dhawan has spoken about his past relationship, calling it a learning experience and saying he is now ready for a fresh start with Sophie.

Wedding Details

As the wedding day draws closer, Dhawan and Shine are focusing on making it a personal and meaningful celebration. It is expected to be a beautiful ceremony, with many guests from the worlds of cricket and entertainment. This new chapter in Dhawan’s life is a fresh beginning for him and Sophie.