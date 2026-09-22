Mumbai: South Indian actresses continue to make a strong mark among India’s most popular female stars, and the latest Ormax Media rankings are another example of their growing dominance. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has emerged as the most popular female star in India, while Bollywood has managed only three spots in the top 10.

The August 2026 Ormax Media list features 6 actresses from the South and 4 from Bollywood. Samantha has retained the top position, ahead of some of the biggest names in Hindi cinema, including Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu tops the list

Samantha continues to enjoy immense popularity across the country despite keeping a relatively low profile in recent times. She has topped the latest ranking, with Nayanthara, Trisha Krishnan, Kajal Aggarwal, Sai Pallavi and Rashmika Mandanna also featuring among the top 10.

Her position comes at a time when the actress continues to remain in the spotlight for both her personal and professional life. Her recent Rs 100 crore Telugu action-comedy drama Maa Inti Bangaaram, which released on June 19, 2026, has also added to the buzz around her.

Bollywood has fewer names

While Bollywood continues to have a strong presence, it accounts for just 4 of the top 10 positions. Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are the Hindi film actresses featured on the list.

Interestingly, Priyanka Chopra Jonas does not feature in the top 10 despite continuing to make headlines in India. The actress has been in the news recently for her upcoming film Varanasi, which has generated considerable buzz among moviegoers.

Top 10 most popular actresses in India (August 2026)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Alia Bhatt Deepika Padukone Sai Pallavi Nayanthara Kajal Aggarwal Rashmika Mandanna Kriti Sanon Trisha Shraddha Kapoor

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