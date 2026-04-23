Who was Divyanka Sirohi? Haryanvi actress dies suddenly at 30

Hyderabad: In a shocking turn of events, Haryanvi actress and dancer Divyanka Sirohi passed away suddenly at her home in Ghaziabad on Tuesday night. The 30-year-old actress collapsed at her residence after feeling unwell and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Her sudden demise has left fans and the regional entertainment industry in deep shock.

Who Was Divyanka Sirohi?

Born on November 19, 1996, in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, Divyanka moved to Ghaziabad with her family. She pursued her Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) from Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Meerut and completed an MBA in Sikkim. From a young age, she had a strong passion for acting and dancing, balancing her studies with her growing interest in media and entertainment.

Career and Rise to Fame

Divyanka Sirohi became a well-known face in the Haryanvi music and film industry. She featured in over 50 Haryanvi music videos, collaborating with popular singers such as Masoom Sharma, Amit Saini Rohtakiya, and KD. She shot to fame after a viral video of Sunanda Sharma’s song Meri Mummy Nu Pasand Ni Tu, which earned millions of views. Her social media presence was equally strong, with over 1.3 million followers on Instagram.

Tragic Circumstances of Death

According to her brother Himanshu, Divyanka suddenly felt ill and collapsed, injuring her head. Despite her family rushing her to the hospital, she was declared dead on arrival. Her last rites were performed at Moksh Sthal Hindon in Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, on Wednesday morning.

Industry Mourns

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) expressed deep grief, saying, “Gone far too soon, her loss is not just personal to her loved ones, but a profound loss to the entire film fraternity. Divyanka had made a significant mark in the Haryana film industry. Her sudden departure has left the industry in shock and disbelief.”

We are deeply saddened to share the untimely passing of actress and dancer Divyanka Sirohi at the young age of 30. Gone far too soon, her loss is not just personal to her loved ones, but a profound loss to the entire film fraternity.



Divyanka had made a significant mark in the… pic.twitter.com/6Lr381mRDo — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) April 22, 2026

Family and Legacy

Divyanka is survived by her parents, brother Himanshu, and sisters Dipanshu and Jasmeet. Fans, colleagues, and the Haryanvi entertainment industry are mourning the untimely loss of a talented and promising star. Her vibrant personality, dedication, and contributions to regional entertainment will always be remembered.