Who was Inder Kaur? Punjabi singer found dead after missing

Hyderabad: Punjabi singer and make-up artist Inder Kaur was found dead in Punjab days after she went missing from Ludhiana. The tragic incident has shocked fans and the Punjabi music industry. Police have now started a detailed investigation into the case.

Inder Kaur Found Dead In Punjab Canal

According to reports, the 29-year-old singer had been missing since May 13. Her body was recovered from the Neelo canal near Ludhiana on Tuesday morning. Family members later identified the body, after which it was sent for postmortem and legal procedures.

The incident has created a huge buzz on social media, with many fans expressing grief and demanding justice for the young singer.

What Was The Alleged Reason Behind The Murder?

As per the complaint filed by her brother Jotinder Singh, Inder Kaur had gone out to buy groceries but never returned home. The family later approached the police and an FIR was registered against two men, including Sukhwinder Singh from Moga district.

The family alleged that the accused wanted to marry Inder Kaur, but she had rejected the proposal. They claimed she was abducted at gunpoint and later murdered due to personal enmity linked to the rejected marriage proposal. Police are currently investigating all allegations connected to the case.

Who Was Inder Kaur?

Born in 1997, Inder Kaur was a Punjab-based singer and make-up artist who had built a strong fan following through Punjabi songs and live performances. She was also active on Instagram and had more than 124K followers.

She was known for songs like Afghan Jatti, Sohna Lagda, Jija, Rich Standard, Aakad, Kisaan Anthem, and Desi Sirre De. Her growing popularity had made her a recognised face among Punjabi music lovers.

After news of her death surfaced online, fans flooded social media with emotional messages. Many called the incident heartbreaking and demanded strict action against the accused. Police officials have confirmed that the investigation is ongoing.