Who was the first choice for ‘Highway’ before Alia Bhatt?

Mumbai: When Highway was released in 2014, it became a special film that touched people’s hearts. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie was a journey full of emotions, growth, and freedom. It gave Alia Bhatt a chance to prove herself as an actor beyond her glamorous debut in Student of the Year.

How Highway Changed Alia Bhatt’s Career

In Highway, Alia plays Veera, a young woman who finds freedom during a road trip with her kidnapper. Her performance was raw, emotional, and deeply moving. It surprised everyone and showed her ability to take on serious, challenging roles. Critics praised her acting, and she even won the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress. This film changed her image in Bollywood and opened doors to more meaningful projects.

Why Fans Loved Highway

Highway wasn’t just a movie; it was an experience. The story about Veera’s journey of self-discovery, the soulful music by A.R. Rahman, and the stunning views of India’s countryside made the film unforgettable. Fans especially loved Veera’s emotional monologues about freedom and her struggles. The film’s honest portrayal of trauma and healing connected with many viewers.

Highway wasn’t a typical blockbuster, but it did well for a niche film. Made on a budget of Rs. 25 crore, it earned around Rs. 50 crore worldwide. While not a huge commercial hit, its emotional impact was massive. Even today, Highway remains a favorite on streaming platforms, introducing new audiences to Alia’s powerful performance.