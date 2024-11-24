Who was the first choice for ‘Highway’ before Alia Bhatt?

Highway wasn’t a typical blockbuster, but it did well for a niche film. Made on a budget of Rs. 25 crore, it earned around Rs 50 crore worldwide

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 24th November 2024 3:57 pm IST
Who was the first choice for 'Highway' before Alia Bhatt?
Alia bhatt (X)

Mumbai: When Highway was released in 2014, it became a special film that touched people’s hearts. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie was a journey full of emotions, growth, and freedom. It gave Alia Bhatt a chance to prove herself as an actor beyond her glamorous debut in Student of the Year.

How Highway Changed Alia Bhatt’s Career

In Highway, Alia plays Veera, a young woman who finds freedom during a road trip with her kidnapper. Her performance was raw, emotional, and deeply moving. It surprised everyone and showed her ability to take on serious, challenging roles. Critics praised her acting, and she even won the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress. This film changed her image in Bollywood and opened doors to more meaningful projects.

Why Fans Loved Highway

Highway wasn’t just a movie; it was an experience. The story about Veera’s journey of self-discovery, the soulful music by A.R. Rahman, and the stunning views of India’s countryside made the film unforgettable. Fans especially loved Veera’s emotional monologues about freedom and her struggles. The film’s honest portrayal of trauma and healing connected with many viewers.

Highway wasn’t a typical blockbuster, but it did well for a niche film. Made on a budget of Rs. 25 crore, it earned around Rs. 50 crore worldwide. While not a huge commercial hit, its emotional impact was massive. Even today, Highway remains a favorite on streaming platforms, introducing new audiences to Alia’s powerful performance.

Tags
Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 24th November 2024 3:57 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button