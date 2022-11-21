Who will be new army chief of Pakistan?

Pakistani media headlines reflect an obsession with the appointment of the new army chief in the country as the political parties and leaders are mulling and contesting over the name among the three-star generals to succeed the current incumbent Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa. This obsession also manifests two contradictory realities of Pakistan where the army chief is the most powerful person of the most powerful institution in the country, hence his appointment is extraordinarily important to it. Alternatively, it also represents the ever-lingering doubt over efficacy of the institution of the civilian government, to make a clear-cut choice about the army chief.

At the moment, making the choice of the new army chief has become more complex because of the highly critical situation in Pakistan where the clash of the institutions has become a norm, its economic and geopolitical difficulties are multiplying by day. Then there are more than one contenders for the top post in the military.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif faces tough times in making the choice. By the spirit of the Pakistani constitution, Prime Minister appoints the army chief in consultation with President. It is a politically sensitive issue in Pakistan because each and every prime minister looks to help the military keep his or her government stable. The political stability in Pakistan is hostage to the army that calls shots in all matters, whether they concern domestic politics, economics and foreign policy. And whenever the army has felt that the government is drifting, it has taken over control of the governmental affairs or destabilized the governments.

Today’s Pakistan has multiple problems – it is facing an economic squeeze. It has taken loans from various countries and international financial institutions, and it is in default in repaying the loans. That has added to the tough times in the country which have been further accentuated by intense political struggle in the country where the ruling coalition and former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan-Tehreek-I-Insaaf are engaged in running down each other. These battles have gained dangerous dimensions after an assassination bid on Imran Khan on November 3. The attempt made at life of Imran Khan has changed the complexion of Pakistani politics, and it is becoming more dangerous as the PTI chief continues to accuse the Prime Minister and some elements within the army of plotting to kill him. And Imran Khan also continues to make remarks about the appointment of the new army chief, and he has suggested it many a times that the new army chief should be appointed on merit, implying that the Government could make a choice for the post which is based more in terms of political favourtism and suitability than the real merit. This Pakistani observers have termed as an insult to the institution of the army where loyalty of the army Generals is being questioned. The army, it has been pointed out is loyal to the nation, and raising questions about the loyalty and merit of the incoming army chief seek to create more fissures in already politically, and socially divided Pakistani society.

One of the names among the probable candidates for the top post is Lt. Gen. Asim Munir. He is the senior most among the lot. Another top contender is Lt. Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza. He gained prominence when he was Director General of Military operations.

Lt. Gen. Azhar Abbas is regarded as India expert in Pakistani army. He has been monitoring Indian affairs and, in particular Kashmir – centric policies. Only the trusted officers in Pakistani army are tasked with monitoring Kashmir affairs. It was Gen. Abbas who played a key role in re-invoking the November 2003 spirit of the ceasefire on the Line of Control that divides Jammu and Kashmir between India and Pakistan. If he is appointed or not that will determine as to what kind of approach Pakistan army will have towards India, whether it would be Kashmir-centric or otherwise.

In this league of seniority and merit, is the name of Lt. Gen Nauman Mehmood. He belongs to Baloch Regiment, is currently president of the National Defence University. He is also very well-cued in foreign policy affairs, as analyzed by ISI.

Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid, former DG ISI, who walked into controversy when Imran Khan and Gen. Bajwa became a subject matter of their differences. While Imran wanted to retain him as ISI chief, Gen. Bajwa wanted him out of the spy agency. Gen. Bajwa succeeded in having his say. Gen. Hamid was posted as Corps Commander of Peshawar Corps but in August this year, he was shifted as Corps Commander of Bahawalpur Corps. In Pakistan, it is believed that the current government would not find him the most suitable candidate for the post of the Chief of Army Staff because of his role as DG ISI and the political controversies that he courted during the tenure. He is seen Imran Khan’s man in Pakistan army.

Lt. Gen. Mohammad Amir, currently commanding the XXX Corps in Gujranwala, is close to Gen. Bajwa. That might play cards in his favour.

Views expressed are personal