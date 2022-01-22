Who will win Bigg Boss 15? Comment now

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 or Bigg Boss: Pan Pana Pan Pandrah has been creating a lot of buzz ever since its inception. It premiered on 2 October 2021 on Colors TV. Salman Khan is hosting the controversial reality show for the twelfth time.

A total of 24 contestants entered BB 15 so far. Currently only 10 of them are left — Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi Sawant, Rashami Desai and Abhijit Bichukale.

The house is divided into two halves — VIPs and non-VIPs. All 6 VIPs — Karan, Rakhi, Tejasswi, Shamita, Pratik and Nishant have won Ticket To Finale and have successfully entered the finale week. Three contestants who are nominated contestants for this week’s elimination round are — Devoleena, Rashami and Abhijit. Speaking about Rajiv, he re-entered Bigg Boss 15 house as a wild card contestant last week with some special powers and is currently safe from nominations.

As Bigg Boss 15 is all set to air its finale next week, we would like to your opinion about the deserving winner of the show.

As per social media predictions, Shamita, Tejasswi, Karan, Pratik and Nishant are going to be in top 5. Whom among these 5 are you supporting? Who do you do think will win Bigg Boss 15?

Do tell us in the comments section below. Keep reading this space for more updates on BB 15.