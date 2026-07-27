Mumbai: Lock Upp 2 is inching closer to its grand finale, and the race for the trophy has become more intense than ever. As the reality show enters its final phase, fans have already started predicting who will emerge as this season’s winner.

Lock Upp 2 winner

Among all the remaining contestants, two names are dominating social media discussions – Shreya Kalra and Shivangi Joshi. Many viewers believe the duo is likely to make it to the top 2, with one of them eventually lifting the Lock Upp 2 trophy.

According to fans, Shreya has been one of the strongest contestants this season and has consistently displayed the qualities of a deserving winner. On the other hand, many believe Shivangi Joshi, being one of television’s most popular faces, could have an edge in the finale. However, the final winner will only be revealed during the grand finale.

Double elimination shock fans

Meanwhile, the show witnessed another major twist with a shocking double eviction during the latest Judgement Day. Reports suggest that Akanksha Chaudhary and Pamela Serana have been eliminated from the competition.

Sources also claim that the grand finale has been pushed by a week after the show received an extension. The finale shoot is now expected to take place next week.

With the latest eliminations, the contestants still in the race are Akanksha Chamol, Harshad Chopda, Ram Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde, Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Varun Yadav and Yogesh Rawat.

Who do you think will win Lock Upp 2? Let us know in the comments below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.