Wholesale price inflation eases to 2.31pc in Jan

WPI based inflation was 2.37 per cent in December 2024.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 14th February 2025 1:06 pm IST
PMKSY cold chain scheme cuts wastages in vegetables, dairy, fisheries
IANS

New Delhi: Wholesale price inflation moderated to 2.31 per cent in January due to the decline in prices of food items especially vegetables, government data released on Friday showed.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation was 2.37 per cent in December 2024. It was 0.33 per cent in January 2024.

As per the data, inflation in food items eased to 5.88 per cent in January, as against 8.47 per cent in December 2024. Inflation in vegetables came down significantly to 8.35 per cent, as against 28.65 per cent in December 2024.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence
Also Read
Stock market opens high as Trump indicates ‘wonderful trade deals’ for India, US

Inflation in potato continued to be high at 74.28 per cent, and in onion it spiked to 28.33 per cent in January.

The fuel and power category witnessed a deflation of 2.78 per cent in January, against a deflation of 3.79 per cent in December. In manufactured items, inflation was 2.51 per cent as compared to 2.14 per cent in December 2024.

Retail inflation data released on Wednesday showed that Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation eased to a 5-month low of 4.31 per cent in January on easing prices of food items.

MS Creative School
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 14th February 2025 1:06 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button