Who’s the new Don in town? Bollywood star joins Pushpa 2

Hyderabad: Pushpa 2: The Rule is an eagerly awaited Indian Telugu-language action drama film, directed by the talented Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with Sukumar Writings. The film is the second installment in the Pushpa film series, following the successful Pushpa: The Rise. Scheduled for release on 15th August 2024, this cinematic extravaganza coincides with India’s Independence Day.

Pushpa 2: The Stellar Cast

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, with Allu Arjun reprising his titular role as Pushpa Raj. Joining him are the immensely talented Fahadh Faasil and the charming Rashmika Mandanna, both returning to reprise their roles. But the real surprise lies in the addition of the legendary Sanjay Dutt.

Sanjay Dutt’s Cameo in Pushpa 2

Sanjay Dutt (Twitter)

There is a new rumor going around claiming that Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will make a cameo appearance in ‘Pushpa 2.’ According to reports, he might play the part of an influential figure which would add an extra layer to any storyline! However, an official confirmation regarding the same news is awaited.

In addition to the rumored cameo, ‘Pushpa 2’ is set to introduce several new characters alongside the key characters from the first installment, further piquing the interest of fans.