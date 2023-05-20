Why Abdu Rozik was removed from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan?

Mumbai: Tajik singer Abdu Rozik has accumulated a huge fan following after participating in an Indian TV reality show Bigg Boss 16. Chota Bhaijaan left the show mid-way due to prior professional commitments and it left his fans heartbroken. He has got such popularity in India that he is visiting different cities here and meeting his fans. The singer is liked by various B-town celebs too and Salman Khan is one among them. Bhaijaan had earlier announced Abdu Rozik aka Chota Bhaijaan will play a role in his latest Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. After the release of the film various fans asked why Abdu was not part of the film. To know why he was edited out of the film, keep reading.

Superstar Salman Khan during the press conference before Bigg Boss season 16 announced that Abdu Rozik will participate in the reality show. The actor also revealed that Chota Bhaijaan will be a part of his film- Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan but unfortunately, we did not find the Tajik singer in it.

Abdu Rozik in an interview with Indian Express recently broke the silence on his role in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He said, “I did shoot for the film but there were some scenes that did not come out as well as expected. They wanted me to reshoot the scenes and needed another four days. But I was already inside the Bigg Boss house, and as you’d know, you are not allowed to leave the show once you are in.”

Abdu Rozik said that due to Bigg Boss, he was not able to complete his shoot which is why his parts were edited out. He further said that he will soon collaborate with Salman Khan again in another film.

It is reported that Abdu Rozik was supposed to play ‘Chota gangster’ in Salman Khan’s film. Expressing his love for Salman Khan, Abdu Rozik said that he is still in touch with Salman Khan. He said Salman is his bada bhaijaan, while he is his chota bhaijaan. He said that he is in touch with Bhaijaan via calls and messages.

Well, we hope next time Abdu Rozik will be seen in any Salman Khan film soon.