Why Chinese officials dialling newlyweds to know about baby’s arrival?

Beijing: China which is struggling with the low birth rate problem due to its earlier one-child policy is trying hard to encourage newlyweds to get pregnant within a year.

Recently, a post shared by a Weibo user named ‘lost shuyushou’ grabbed the attention of the netizens. In the post, the user narrated a colleague’s experience who received a call from an official from the Nanjing city government’s women’s health service.

During the call, the official informed the woman that the government wants the newlyweds to be pregnant within a year apparently to increase the country’s birth rate.

Soon after the post went viral on social media, many others started sharing their similar experiences.

China’s One-child policy

China implemented one-child policy in 1980 and it continued till 2015. Due to the policy, the population is now on the brink of shrinking.

In 2015, the country changed its one-child policy to two-child allowing Chinese couples to have a second child. The policy was further relaxed in 2021 to a three-child limit.

After reviewing the population, the country in July 2021 finally removed all the restrictions and penalties thereby allowing couples to have any number of kids.

Now, the Chinese government is encouraging couples to become parents in the first year of marriage.

For China, a huge workforce is important to sustain its economy.