Why Donald Trump can’t join back Twitter despite Musk’s efforts

San Francisco: While Elon Musk tries his best to bring Donald Trump back on Twitter, it is not easy for the former US President to join back the micro-blogging platform owing to the rules on his own social media platform called ‘Truth Social’.

According to a new filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), when Trump posts anything on ‘Truth Social’, he cannot repost it to any other social network for six hours.

These restrictions are likely intended to drive traffic to ‘Truth Social’, reports TechCrunch.

The filing said that Trump “may make a post from a personal account related to political messaging, political fundraising or get-out-the-vote efforts on any social media site at any time.

But he is “generally obligated” to use ‘Truth Social’.

Trump will own 46.8 per cent of company voting power and 73.3 million shares of the Trump Media & Technology Group’s (TMTG) once it merges with ‘Digital World Acquisition Corp’.

Trump was banned from Twitter in January last year for inciting violence at the US Capitol Hill.

At the time, he had nearly 89 million followers on the platform.

On ‘Truth Social’, he currently has close to 3 million followers.

Musk last week reiterated that Parag Agrawal-led Twitter should restore the account of Trump.

“Even though I think a less divisive candidate would be better in 2024, I still think Trump should be restored to Twitter,” the Tesla CEO said.

Musk had earlier said that he would reverse the Twitter ban on Trump once he takes over the micro-blogging platform.

He has currently put the $44 billion deal on hold as he fights with Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal over the presence of fake accounts.

Trump, however, decided not to join the micro-blogging site, saying “Twitter has become very boring”.