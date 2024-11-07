Why Elon Musk, Donald Trump supporter, can never be US President?

Although Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has voiced support for Donald Trump, he is ineligible to become US President due to constitutional restrictions.

Musk, born in South Africa, does not meet the “natural-born citizen” requirement specified in the US Constitution.

Article II of US Constitution

Article II, Section I, Clause 5 of the US Constitution outlines three requirements to become President of the United States:

Must be a natural-born citizen of the United States. Must be at least 35 years old. Must have resided in the US for at least 14 years.

Although Elon Musk acquired US citizenship in 2002, he was born in Pretoria, South Africa. It makes him ineligible for the presidency as he fails to meet the “natural-born citizen” criterion.

In theory, an amendment could change these eligibility requirements, but doing so would be challenging.

For an amendment to be proposed, it would need a two-thirds majority approval in both the House of Representatives and the Senate or a request from two-thirds of state legislatures.

Even if proposed, the amendment would then require ratification by three-quarters of all states – a high threshold that makes such changes extremely rare.

Elon Musk’s position on Presidency

Despite his support for Donald Trump, Musk has made it clear he has no desire to pursue the presidency.

During a Trump campaign event, Musk stated, “My grandfather was American, but I was born in Africa, so I cannot be President. But I actually don’t want to be President. I want to build rockets and cars.”

Donald Trump set to become 47th President of US

Donald Trump who won with a clear majority is set to become the 47th President of the United States. He will be the oldest President to assume office at 78.

Additionally, he is also the second President to be elected after being defeated; the last one was Grover Cleveland who won his second term in 1893.

Though, there are rumours that Musk might serve as an advisor in Trump administration, the constitutional requirements prevent him from ever assuming the office of US President.