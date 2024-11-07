Cafe Bahar, an iconic restaurant in Hyderabad, may reopen soon after SC ruling

Hyderabad: After a brief closure that left food lovers disappointed, the iconic restaurant in Hyderabad, Cafe Bahar, may soon reopen following a ruling by the Supreme Court.

Known for serving some of the best biryani in the city, this popular restaurant has long been a favorite destination for both locals and tourists.

SC ruling on Cafe Bahar in Hyderabad

For the first time in its 51-year history, Cafe Bahar closed on October 10 due to internal conflicts among its partners, who are also family members.

A three-judge Supreme Court bench, led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, along with Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, overturned a Telangana High Court decision that had appointed an external resolution professional to manage the restaurant, DC reported.

Instead, the Supreme Court reinstated Ali Asghar Bolooki, the managing partner, as the receiver to handle daily operations until a complete valuation of assets and a partner settlement are achieved.

Arbitrator appointed to resolve lingering issues

The core issue leading to Cafe Bahar’s closure was a family dispute over the management and distribution of assets.

Initially, the Telangana High Court appointed an external professional to oversee Cafe Bahar in Hyderabad, but the Supreme Court found this approach unnecessary, given that the dispute was a family matter. The court has now appointed a valuator to assess the business’s assets, setting a timeline to expedite the process.

If disputes arise during asset distribution, Justice Goda Raghuram has been named as an arbitrator to resolve any lingering issues.

An iconic restaurant in Hyderabad

Known for its signature biryani, the dishes at Cafe Bahar in Hyderabad have delighted generations.

It remains a go-to spot for biryani lovers and a prominent restaurant in Hyderabad.