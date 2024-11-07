GITAM Hyderabad student lands Rs 60 lakh job offer from top MNC

Hyderabad: GITAM Deemed to be University, Hyderabad has showcased remarkable placement success this year as many students got job offers from top MNCs.

A prime example is Yarram Anusha, who secured an impressive Rs. 60 lakh annual package from Atlassian for a Software Developer position.

Top offers from leading tech giants

Anusha’s achievement isn’t an isolated one at GITAM this year.

Another student Korrapati Sameena has been selected by Microsoft, receiving an offer of Rs. 51 lakh per annum.

MNCs’ job offers bagged by GITAM Hyderabad students

This placement season, GITAM Hyderabad attracted multiple prominent companies, including Atlassian, Microsoft, Silicon Labs, and Pega Systems.

Some of the noteworthy placement offers from other companies include: