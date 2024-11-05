Hyderabad student in US hospital after severe accident in Philadelphia

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old student from Hyderabad has landed in hospital following a serious accident in Philadelphia, US.

The student, identified as Aditya, is currently fighting for his life after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run accident.

Details of accident in US

The accident occurred in the early hours of Saturday when Aditya was crossing the road on the 900 block of Watts Street in North Philadelphia. Reports indicate that a white car struck Aditya before speeding away from the scene.

The hit-and-run accident in the US has left him with severe head injuries, including brain contusions and clots.

Hyderabad Student’s battle for life in US hospital

Aditya is currently receiving urgent medical care at Temple University Hospital, one of the leading hospitals in Philadelphia, US. Doctors are working tirelessly to stabilize his condition, but his injuries are extensive and will require prolonged medical treatment.

However, the medical costs for the Hyderabad student in the US hospital are staggering, with estimates surpassing USD 250,000.

Having recently completed his master’s degree from Florida State University and awaiting a job offer from Amazon, covering the medical costs has become a challenging task. With no medical insurance and his family unable to support these overwhelming expenses, Aditya urgently needs financial assistance.

Crowdfunding campaign

To support Aditya’s treatment, his friend Shashidhar Dumpa started a GoFundMe campaign. This campaign aims to help cover his extensive medical costs in the US hospital.

The appeal has drawn attention from the community, raising over USD 119,732 so far, though more contributions are needed to meet the total costs.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia police have launched an investigation to track down the driver responsible for the accident. Authorities are seeking help from anyone with information about the incident as they work to bring justice to Aditya and his family.

Contributions for Hyderabad student’s medical care in US hospital

For those wishing to help Aditya in his fight for recovery, contributions to the GoFundMe campaign are crucial.

Every donation brings him closer to the medical care he needs in the US hospital, providing hope that he can return to a normal life after this accident.