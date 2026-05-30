Why is Balakrisha’s daughter’s video trending on internet?

Following the viral success of the dance video, many fans have started wondering whether Tejaswini will make her acting debut in Telugu cinema

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 30th May 2026 7:18 pm IST
Four dancers performing in an art gallery with various paintings and artworks on the wall behind them.
Tejaswini Nandamuri (X)

Hyderabad: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s younger daughter, Tejaswini, has become the latest sensation on social media after a dance video featuring popular choreographer Bhanu Master went viral. The video has surprised fans and movie lovers, who were impressed by her confidence, graceful moves, and natural screen presence. 

Why Is Tejaswini’s Dance Video Going Viral?

Tejaswini is usually known for staying away from the limelight and focusing on work behind the scenes. However, her latest dance performance has revealed a completely different side of her personality.

In the viral clip, she matches the song’s rhythm effortlessly and performs with confidence. Many viewers have praised her expressions, timing, and elegant dance moves. Social media users are especially impressed because this is one of the rare occasions where Tejaswini has appeared in front of the camera. 

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Who Is Nandamuri Tejaswini?

Tejaswini is not new to the Telugu film industry, even though she stays away from acting. She has been actively involved in managing several creative and production-related projects linked to her father, Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Industry circles often credit her for contributing to important decisions related to Balakrishna’s projects. She was also associated with the creative team of the hugely successful talk show, Unstoppable, which became a major hit among Telugu audiences. 

Will Tejaswini Make Her Acting Debut?

Following the viral success of the dance video, many fans have started wondering whether Tejaswini will make her acting debut in Telugu cinema.

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However, reports suggest that she currently has no plans to enter films as an actress. Sources close to the family indicate that her primary focus remains on production, content development, and creative management rather than acting. 

The unexpected dance video has generated massive attention online. Many fans feel that Tejaswini possesses the charm, confidence, and screen presence needed for the silver screen.

While there is no official confirmation about a film debut, her viral performance has certainly sparked conversations across social media. For now, Tejaswini continues to impress audiences by balancing family responsibilities, business interests, and creative projects, while winning praise for her newly discovered dancing talent. 

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Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 30th May 2026 7:18 pm IST

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Chandra Mouli

Chandra Mouli is a Hyderabad-based journalist and sub-editor at Siasat.com. Specializing in entertainment, he covers Tollywood, Bollywood, television, and lifestyle, while also writing movie reviews.
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