Why is Janhvi Kapoor missing from Peddi movie promotions?

Hyderabad: Peddi has become one of the most awaited Telugu films of the year. Starring Ram Charan in a powerful rural sports drama role, the film is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and is gearing up for a grand release on June 4. While the film’s songs, teaser, and promotional plans are creating huge buzz, another topic has now become a major talking point online. Actress Janhvi Kapoor is reportedly staying away from the film’s promotional activities.

Janhvi Kapoor Not Seen In Promotions

Fans recently noticed that Janhvi Kapoor has not been actively participating in the ongoing promotions of the film. This has led to several rumours on social media, especially because ‘Peddi’ is one of the biggest pan-India releases of the year.

According to multiple media reports, Janhvi’s role in the movie is said to be limited compared to expectations. Reports claim the makers gave her the option to decide whether she wanted to join the promotional campaign or not. It is also being said that the actress did not want audiences to expect a larger role through heavy promotions.

However, neither Janhvi Kapoor nor the makers of the film have officially confirmed these reports so far.

Janhvi Plays Achiyyamma In ‘Peddi’

In the movie, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen as Achiyyamma, a village girl with a bold personality. The character is expected to have strong emotional moments and a rural Andhra backdrop. Reports also suggest that Janhvi has dubbed for her own role in a Vizianagaram-style dialect, which has increased curiosity among fans.

Director Buchi Babu Sana recently praised the character and said Achiyyamma will leave a strong impact on audiences.

Massive Promotions Planned Across India

Even though Janhvi’s absence is creating discussion online, the makers are continuing promotions on a huge scale. The team has reportedly planned a nationwide promotional tour ahead of release.

The trailer launch event is scheduled to happen in Mumbai on May 18. Promotions are also expected in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, and Vizianagaram. Music composer A. R. Rahman is also expected to be part of some major events.

The film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani in key roles.

With the trailer launch getting closer, fans are now waiting to see whether Janhvi Kapoor will finally join the ‘Peddi’ promotions and put an end to the ongoing rumours.