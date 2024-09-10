Why is language sensitivity important while talking about suicide?

Hyderabad: In the context of mental health, it is crucial to recognize that the language used to discuss suicide can greatly impact how individuals perceive and respond to the issue.

Hyderabad-based clinical psychologist Zoya Ahmed and counselling psychologist Shruthi Sharma stress that terms like “committed suicide” or “successful attempt” can perpetuate stigma and guilt, emphasizing the need for more compassionate and accurate language. This shift is vital for fostering healing and encouraging those in distress to seek the help they need.

It is important to use sensitive language when talking about suicide to prevent further harm to vulnerable individuals. A 32-year-old clinical psychologist, Zoya Ahmed, explained that phrases like “committed suicide” carry criminal connotations. Instead, psychologists strongly suggest saying “died by suicide” to reflect its true nature as a result of mental illness rather than a criminal act.

Additionally, phrases like “completed suicide” are also discouraged, as they imply the completion of a task, which in the case of suicide tragically means death. Describing a suicide attempt as “successful” or “failed” further adds to the issue by associating suicide with achievement or failure. Zoya Ahmed emphasized that “language choices can perpetuate damaging ideas and urged for more compassionate terminology.”

A counselling psychologist, Shruthi Sharma, recounted the case of a 22-year-old man who attempted suicide. After surviving, the man began counselling but felt immense guilt, referring to himself as a “criminal” for not being able to “commit” suicide successfully. This belief was reinforced by media descriptions of his attempt as a “failure.”

“Language can deeply impact a patient’s mental health, and using the right words is critical in fostering healing rather than guilt or shame, which can further create stigma,” adds Shruthi.

She further explains that this language also fuels the stigma surrounding suicide. Research shows that when stigma is present, individuals are less likely to seek help, which could be a crucial, life-saving step for someone considering ending their life by suicide.

It’s equally important to withhold judgment about those who have lost their lives to suicide. “Avoid saying things like ‘they were selfish’ or referring to them as cowardly or weak,” Zoya advises. “Suicide is a deeply complex issue, and we cannot make assumptions or judgements about the factors that contributed to it.”

She further cautions people to avoid cliches lines like “time heals all wounds” or “you will get over it” while comforting those who are experiencing suicidal thoughts. Instead, she suggests accepting and acknowledging their feelings without trying to invalidate them.

Media’s simplistic suicide reporting misses underlying issues: Study

A recent analysis in Chhattisgarh has raised concerns about the quality of media reporting on suicides in high-suicide states.

The study critiques the media for providing simplistic, monocausal explanations that suggest suicide is a direct response to immediate triggers, rather than acknowledging the complex interplay of risk factors such as poor mental health, child abuse, and cultural attitudes. This approach can lead to misinformation and fails to address the broader, underlying issues contributing to suicides.

According to a recent news report, student suicides in India are rising at an alarming rate, outpacing both population growth and the overall suicide rate. While general suicide rates have increased by 2 percent annually, student suicides have surged by 4 percent, despite potential underreporting.

Over the past two decades, student suicides have grown at twice the national average rate of 4% per year. In 2022, male students accounted for 53 percent of all student suicides. Although male student suicides fell by 6 percent between 2021 and 2022, female suicides rose by 7 percent.

The report, compiled by the IC3 Institute, highlights that student suicides now exceed both population growth rates and overall suicide trends. From 2013 to 2023, the population of individuals aged 0-24 decreased slightly from 582 million to 581 million, while student suicides doubled from 6,654 to 13,044.