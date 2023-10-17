‘Why Owaisi is supporting KCR, who is unjustly treating Muslims of Telangana,’ BJP MP

Nizamabad: Questioning the support extended by All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi to Telangana chief minister KCR, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arvind Dharmapuri raised concerns about the treatment given by KCR to Muslims in the state.

“Owaisi, a self-proclaimed Muslim representative, and an ally of BRS, should question KCR for giving 10 lakhs for Dalit Bandhu and only 1 lakh for Muslim Bandhu! Why is Owaisi supporting KCR, who is unjustly treating Muslims of Telangana?” Arvind Dharmapuri said.

He further highlighted the disparity in support, emphasizing that while both Muslims and Dalits belong to marginalized sections, KCR’s policies appear to favor Dalits significantly more.

Dharmapuri expressed his concern by asking, “Are Muslims ranked lower than Dalits? Is their population smaller than that of Dalits?”

“Muslims also belong to a weaker section but BRS gives 10 lakhs to Dalit and only 1 lakh to Minority and Backward Class. No one is giving an answer to my question now I am asking Muslim Leader Asaduddin Owaisi are Muslims ahead of Dalits? Are your population lesser than Dalits?” he said.

He further asserted that “Owaisi is saying that he is the partner of BRS and he will fight the upcoming elections together. But BRS is drowning the Muslims.”

BJP MP said that BRS and the Congress party indulge in religious politics but BJP do not get involved in all this.

“BRS and Congress party do religion politics but BJP do not indulge in all this. For Prime Minister Narendra Modi and for the party everyone is equal. PM Modi is the most popular leader in the world,” he added.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on October 9 announced that the Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on November 30.

The counting of votes will be done on December 3, the poll body added.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress in the upcoming assembly election.

In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. Congress came in a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7 per cent.