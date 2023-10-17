Telangana polls: Piyush Goyal attacks Cong, BRS; calls both parties corrupt, dynastic

Hyderabad: Coming down heavily against the Congress and ruling BRS in Telangana, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday alleged that the two parties are corrupt, dynastic and believe in appeasement.

He asked BJP workers to expose them during campaigns for the upcoming assembly polls.

Addressing a public meeting of the BJP here, he attacked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over his “wrong deeds and failures” in governance.

BJP workers should go to people and expose the corrupt deeds of CM KCR, (KCR’s son K T Rama Rao) KTR and (KCR’s daughter) Kavitha, he said.

BJP workers should visit every home and seek people’s blessings for the party “to build a bright future” for Telangana, he said.

Stating that India among the ‘fragile five’ economies in 2014, Goyal said the country has emerged as the fifth largest economy in the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He expressed confidence that a ‘double engine’ government would be formed in Telangana with BJP coming to power in the state, which would “prioritise development and make the state free of corruption, family rule and appeasement”.

