‘BRS used police against me’ TPCC chief Revanth Reddy after detention

Hyderabad: Congress’ Telangana Chief Revanth Reddy was detained by Telangana Police on Tuesday at Gun Park in Hyderabad during the party’s protest against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and alleged that the Chief Minister has been using money and liquor in an effort to win votes.

Reddy was demanding Chandrasekhar Rao to swear that he would not be use money and liquor to lure voters in the upcoming Assembly election in the state.

Also Read TPCC chief gives written assurance on first job to differently-abled

“The BRS has used the police against me. We have demanded on this to ECI many times that BRS is using retired officers against Congress. ECI transferred some officers to show off. We will file a written complaint and also go to court,” Reddy said on being detained by police.

He said that today, KCR without coming there, is giving the message that they believe in liquor and money and not their welfare scheme, manifesto or promises.

“I reached the location on time. Even if KCR did not like my invitation, why did they make the police arrest me? He might have the wish to distribute liquor and crores of rupees in the elections. However, the police arrested me and attacked my karyakartas,” he said.

He further alleged that during the Munugode elections, Rs 300 crores of liquor was sold in 20 days.

“We did not give money or liquor in Munugode as we do not have that much money. After the Huzurabad and Munugode elections, the world said that liquor and distributing money won,” he added.

Reacting to the allegation that Congress is using money from neighbouring states. He said, “If money is caught, enquire whose money is it. We will form a government on December 9.”

He further said that Harish Rao, liquor and KTR are accusing Congress that we are getting money from neighbouring states and distributing money and liquor for elections.

“We saw that in the recent by-election in Huzurabad and Munugode, BRS spent lots of money for the elections. BRS and BJP fought each other and spent crores of rupees,” he added.

Alleging that the Congress candidate in Kamareddy is a minority candidate, but KCR is contesting against him.

“However, I question AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, in Goshamahal, you won’t contest nor will you tell your friend KCR to contest. BJP, BRS and AIMIM are an alliance. They want to defeat Congress. Only Congress can develop a minority,” he said.

The campaigning gained momentum after the election commission announced dates for the Assembly elections in the state to be held on November 30 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

With BJP yet to release its list of candidates in Telangana, Congress on Sunday announced its first list of candidates in the poll-bound state.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will kick off the Congress’ poll campaign in Telangana on October 18th.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi and the Congress in the upcoming assembly election.

In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. Congress came at a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7 per cent