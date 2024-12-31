Why Pista House started serving Haleem at Numaish? Owner reveals

Hyderabad is abuzz with excitement as the 84th All India Industrial Exhibition, popularly known as Numaish, is set to begin soon. This year, breaking away from the usual January 1st start, the much-anticipated event is kicking off on January 3rd and will run until February 15th. Numaish remains the ultimate destination for shopaholics and food lovers alike, offering a unique blend of shopping, entertainment, and culinary delights.

Every year, Hyderabadis eagerly wait for Numaish, not just for its vibrant shopping opportunities and festive atmosphere, but also for the irresistible ‘Haleem’. This iconic dish, a culinary masterpiece synonymous with the city’s rich heritage, finds its way back onto menus with the onset of this exhibition.

Well, it is no wrong to say that Numaish marks the unofficial beginning of Haleem season, drawing food lovers from all corners to indulge in its unmatched flavors.

The world-famous Pista House is once again gearing up to serve its signature Haleem to the lakhs of visitors expected at the event.

As you enter Numaish from Gate No 2, you won’t miss the large and inviting Pista House stall. Visitors can be seen savouring their popular Zafrani chai and mutton Haleem. The irresistible aroma of Haleem will likely make you pause at the stall, indulge in a bowl of this lip-smacking dish, and then resume your shopping.

Who else goes to #Numaish to (basically) eat Haleem, listen to old songs, check what’s in trend and carry bags back home with all the stuff your mom buys? pic.twitter.com/LdTlmsh1qd — Padmaja (@paddukonisetti) February 8, 2023

Haleem’s Legacy at Numaish

Pista House has been serving its rich and flavorful Haleem at Numaish for 12 years now. According to the founder and chairman, Mohd Abdul Majeed, the decision to introduce a Haleem stall at Numaish was inspired by the large number of international visitors.

“Haleem ki stall lagaane ki wajah yeh hai Numaish mein, America aur London, Germany jitney bhi bahar ke European countries ke log hai, wahan sardi zyada hoti th chutti leke yahan ar aajate India ku. Toh unku Haleem chahiye tha toh hum Haleem shuru kardiya,” he explained.

This unique offering has since gained immense popularity, attracting not just international visitors but also locals who flock to the stall to savor the dish.

Growing Demand for Haleem

Pista House’s Managing Director, Mohammed Abdul Mohsi, expressed his excitement about the growing demand. “It’s remarkable how every year, an increasing number of people visit Numaish primarily to indulge in Haleem. The response has been phenomenal,” he said speaking to Siasat.com.

“The demand for haleem at Numaish is very huge, often resulting in us being sold out by 10 or 10:30 pm only,” he added.

Numaish is not just an exhibition; it’s a celebration of culture, community, and cuisine. From shopping for unique products to savoring delectable dishes like Haleem, the event offers something for everyone.

As the countdown to January 3 begins, Hyderabadis are gearing up for another season of indulgence and if you are going to make your Numaish debut this season, Pista House Haleem is a must-try. Whether you’re a loyal fan or a first-timer, one thing is certain, Haleem in Hyderabad is always an experience you won’t forget.