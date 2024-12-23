Why Prashanth Neel was disappointed with Prabhas’ Salaar

Hyderabad: Director Prashanth Neel recently opened up about his 2023 film Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. While the movie, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, made over Rs. 615 crore globally, Neel admitted he wasn’t fully satisfied with its outcome. Coming off the massive success of KGF: Chapter 2, which earned Rs. 1,200 crore worldwide, Neel said he may have been a bit complacent.

In a candid interview, Neel shared, “I put a lot of effort into Salaar, but it didn’t meet my expectations. However, this experience pushed me to make Salaar 2 the best movie of my career.”

Scheduled for release in 2025, Salaar 2 – Shouryanga Parvam promises to be a bigger and better film. Neel is confident in the sequel’s writing, calling it his best work. “I’ll make up for the first part in ways the audience can’t even imagine,” he assured.

Fans can expect more action and thrills in the sequel, with Prabhas, Prithviraj, Shruti Haasan, and others reprising their roles. Actor Prithviraj also praised the upcoming film, saying it will exceed all expectations.

Neel is currently working on his next project with Jr NTR, tentatively titled NTR 31, while also planning KGF: Chapter 3. Reflecting on his journey, Neel admitted, “I wanted to fill theaters with Salaar. While it did well, I know I can deliver more.”