Why Shradhha Kapoor never worked with Khans of Bollywood?

Mumbai: Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently enjoying the success of her latest movie Stree 2, recently shared why she hasn’t worked with the big stars of Bollywood—Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan. In a podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, Shraddha talked about her choices and explained why she hasn’t had the chance to work with the three Khans yet.

Shraddha mentioned that while she has been offered roles in movies with big stars, she is very careful about the roles she picks. “Sometimes, you get offered a film, but if the character isn’t interesting or challenging enough, it’s better to say no,” she said. She is clear about choosing roles that she finds exciting and that help her grow as an actress.

She also shared her main goal in the industry: “I want to be part of good films that have engaging stories, work with talented directors, and do meaningful work. If, along the way, I get the chance to work with top actors or big stars, I would happily say yes.” This shows that Shraddha values quality work over just working with famous actors.

Shraddha’s recent return to the box office after a 16-month break has been very successful. Her movie Stree 2 is her second film in a row to earn over Rs 400 crore, following the success of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, where she starred alongside Ranbir Kapoor. That movie earned Rs 223 crore worldwide.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Stree 2 has made Rs 300 crore at the Indian box office, with an additional Rs 55 crore from overseas. This brings the film’s total worldwide earnings to Rs 400.15 crore, making Shraddha one of Bollywood’s most successful actresses today.