Hyderabad: Tamannaah Bhatia, who has worked in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil films for over 20 years, opened up about how women are viewed in commercial cinema. In her latest interview, the actress spoke about the difference between Bollywood and South cinema, and also shared why she does not like calling dance numbers “item songs.”

Tamannaah Bhatia On South Cinema

Speaking about her experience in the South film industry, Tamannaah said that she noticed a certain gaze towards women.

She said, “When I entered the south industry, I understood why people might call it many names. Like it’s a very specific gaze. It’s a patriarchal sort of vibe or it’s a gaze that’s not very complimentary.”

Tammannah on South Industry:



"When I entered into the south industry I understood, why people call it many many names that we may call it, It's a very specific gaze. It's a patriarchal sort of vibe, or it's a gaze that's not very complimenting" pic.twitter.com/6mXIcmHpSa — EpicCommentsTelugu (@EpicCmntsTelugu) June 24, 2026

Tamannaah added that commercial cinema in the South often expects actresses to balance both glamour and performance. According to her, women who have had long careers in the industry are usually the ones who managed to do both.

Her take on On Bollywood

Tamannaah also compared this with the Hindi film industry. She said Bollywood gives actors more freedom to choose the kind of work they want to do.

She said, “The Hindi film industry actually gives you the opportunity to do either/or, and the ones who do both inevitably become superstars.”

The actress explained that some actors may choose artistic roles, while others may do glamorous songs and commercial films. But the ones who balance both often become bigger stars.

Tamannaah Bhatia On Item Songs

Tamannaah also spoke about popular dance numbers and said she does not see them as item songs. For her, they are party songs that people enjoy for years.

She said, “It’s a party number, it’s a dance number. So for me, that’s how I look at this space. I don’t look at it like an item because I feel these eventually become party songs.”

She also praised Kareena Kapoor and Katrina Kaif for their famous songs. Tamannaah said, “They look like goddesses, they move like goddesses. They are just beauty personified.”

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Upcoming Movie

On the work front, Tamannaah will next be seen in Vvan: Force of the Forest, opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Her comments have now started a fresh discussion on women’s representation, glamour and the male gaze in Indian cinema.