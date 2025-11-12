Joint pain can really make it tough to get around, whether you’re playing cricket or just sitting in class. It used to be a problem mostly for elderly people, but now even younger people in their 30s and 40s – those millennials – are facing it. From over 20,000 orthopaedic operations in 25 years, doctors have seen that many issues start early from simple things we can change. Operation isn’t always needed. Small tweaks in your daily life can fix it and make you feel better quickly.

Why the rise in joint pain

Sitting too much is a big issue. Many young adults are stuck to a desk or glued to screens all day, which messes up posture and makes muscles weak. They might push hard at the gym on weekends but forget to rest, leading to painful knees, backs, shoulders and necks. Morning stiffness, night-time cramps, and constant tiredness are common signs.

A major reason is vitamin D deficiency. It acts like a bodyguard for your bones, keeping them strong, helping muscles work properly, and wear out. In India, up to 90% of us have this shortage because of indoor jobs, pollution blocking sunlight, and our darker skin needing more sunlight to produce it. Without enough Vitamin D, your body can’t absorb calcium, causing aches, weakness, and higher risk of fractures. Other factors like poor sleep, extra weight, or not eating proper food only make it worse. Vegetarians need to be careful, as natural sources like fish and eggs might be missing, so plan meals properly.

Key Lessons: Surgery is just a tool, not the only solution

Test and fix Vitamin D first: Start with a simple blood test for vitamin D and calcium. If low, get safe sunlight – 15-20 minutes in the morning or evening without sunscreen. Add foods like fatty fish, eggs, or milk and cereals. For vegetarians. If needed, take supplements under doctor’s guidance – maybe a weekly big dose for some weeks, then daily. This alone can stop aches and make bones strong.

Changing daily habits: Treat your joints like they need daily care. Do more walking, stretching, or light exercises that suit your body. Avoid sudden intense workouts. Fix posture by sitting straight and taking screen breaks. Get good sleep and eat protein-rich food to repair muscles.

Non-surgical treatments: Try physiotherapy to build strength, injections like PRP (from your own blood) or hyaluronic acid for joint cushion, or radio frequency for pain relief. Weight exercises strengthen bones, and medicines reduce swelling. For arthritis or injuries, these steps often heal without going for a surgery.

Consult a Doctor: These are all general learning, its always better to consult a doctor to get proper guidance and treatment plan.

Patients in especially their 30s feel better in weeks by sorting vitamin D. The aim is to build “joint capital” early, so small problems don’t become big ones needing replacements later.

Ways to Prevent Pain and Stay Active

Prevention is straightforward and can start now, even if you’re a teen. Get safe sunlight, eat balanced meals with vitamin-packed foods, and stay active without overdoing it. Keep a track of your body, if aches keep coming, see a doctor.

Meet the expert sharing these insights

Dr Mir Jawad Zar Khan is a senior orthopaedic surgeon in Hyderabad. He chairs Germanten Hospitals, NABH-certified centre for bone and joint care. His qualifications include an MBBS, gold medal in MS Orthopaedics, MCh from Usaim, Seychelles, and training in Germany. He’s performed thousands of surgeries, won over 40 awards, including the 2023 Champions of Change from India’s President. He’s presented many research papers. His key focus is on latest technologies in treatment like computer-guided surgeries but always tries non-surgical methods first.