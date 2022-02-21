Widespread rain, snow likely in J-K, Ladakh

Srinagar: The India Meteorological department has forcast widespread rain, snow across Jammu & Kashmir and Ladhakh for two days beginning Tuesday evening.

“Weather remained dry in J&K and Ladakh on Monday. Widespread rain/snow is expected on February 22 and 23rd beginning tomorrow evening. There is no forecast of any major snowfall during this period”, an official of the MeT department told IANS.

While Srinagar recorded minus 2.2 degree Celsius, Pahalgam and Gulmarg were at minus 6.0 and minus 8.0 degree respectively this morning.

Drass in Ladakh region clocked minus 21.6 degree, Leh minus 12.9 and Kargil minus 18.2 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Meanwhile, Jammu city registered 8.1 degrees, Katra 8.5, Batote 3.4, Banihal 4.6 and Bhaderwah 0.8 as the minimum.