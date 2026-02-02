Wife files domestic violence case against police constable in Mancherial

Their young child clung to the woman and screamed for help.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd February 2026 10:49 pm IST

Hyderabad: A Superintendent working in the Gudipeta Battalion has filed a domestic violence case against her constable husband at Mancherial in Telangana.

The violence was captured on video by one of their neighbours at Reddy Colony in Mancherial district headquarters. A semi-clothed and heavily inebriated Ravi Prasad brutally assaulted his wife, Shireesha, on the road, even as their young child screamed for help.

Locals alerted the police after the altercation caused a ruckus in the area. Based on Shireesha’s complaint, the police registered a case and initiated an investigation.

