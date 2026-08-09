Wife, lover held six months after husband’s murder over affair

Chikkodi: A woman and her alleged lover were arrested on Sunday, August 9, six months after they reportedly murdered her husband in Khadakalat village of Chikkodi taluk and buried his body in an agricultural field.

The deceased, Raghu Gawade, 40, was working as a shepherd. Police said his wife Bangari Gawade and her alleged lover Rama Rana plotted the murder as Raghu had allegedly become an obstacle to their relationship.

They allegedly attempted to conceal the crime by telling family members that Raghu had gone to another district to look after sheep.

Suspicion grew when Raghu’s elder brother Laghmannanna and other family members began making enquiries about his whereabouts. As the explanation that Raghu had gone to another district failed to convince them, the family approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Following the complaint, police began investigating the circumstances surrounding Raghu’s disappearance. The investigation reportedly led to the discovery of the alleged murder plot and the involvement of Bangari and Rama.

Both suspects have now been taken into custody and are being questioned. Police are investigating the circumstances of the murder, the exact sequence of events and the role of others, if any, in helping the accused conceal the crime.