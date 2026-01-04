Wife of All India Services officer dies under suspicious circumstances in Andhra

Vijayawada: The wife of an All India Services officer in Andhra Pradesh died under suspicious circumstances after being admitted to a private hospital here with symptoms of throat infection, police said on Sunday.

The incident came to light this morning when the duty doctor found her unconscious during a routine check, they said.

“The 39-year-old wife of an All India Services officer was admitted to a private hospital on December 31 after complaining of throat infection and weakness,” an official said.

According to police, doctors administered saline as her condition appeared weak, while her husband stayed beside her through the (Saturday) night.

However, she was found unconscious on Sunday morning, following which doctors attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) but declared her dead.

Her family members were informed immediately, and her sister later lodged a complaint seeking an inquiry into the cause of death, said the official.

The exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained, and a medico-legal case (MLC) has been registered.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS).