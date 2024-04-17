Wife of British cyclist Chris Froome calls Muslims ‘drain on society’

The wife of a Tour de France 2016’s winner Great Britain’s Christopher Froome, has criticized Palestinians in Gaza, and described Muslims as a “drain on society.”

In a series of post on X, Michelle Froome launched a tirade against the Palestinians and Hamas, as well as pro-Palestine protesters and Muslims, in light of Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza.

“First they’ll come for Israel, then the rest of the world. Be warned.. it doesn’t end here. I support Israel. I support my Israeli and Jewish friends. Return the hostages and stop trying to extort money out of the world for your luxury villas in Qatar. We see you,” Michelle wrote in one of the post on X.

Also Read Nearly 70K people sign petition urging UK govt to stop arms sales to Israel

“I’m sick of sitting idly by quietly supporting Israel while the Hamas propaganda takes over social media. Enough is enough!.”

“The silent majority needs to stand up and be heard. We don’t want your religion, we don’t want your beliefs. It is not compatible with modern civilisation … There are no innocent Gazans.”

In another post, which now deleted, Froome wrote, “Muslims are no longer the minority they claim to be. They are here to take over. The UK, France, they are happy to claim the benefits but will not integrate into those communities. They will continue to TAKE what suits them. They are a drain on modern society.”

“It’s time people stop pandering to the political correctness. It’s all a facade. They burned babies alive. They deserve no remorse what so ever. This is just the beginning. WAKE UP.”

I’m sick of sitting idly by quietly supporting Israel while the Hamas propaganda takes over social media.

Enough is enough! The sillent majority needs to stand up and be heard. We don’t want your religion, we don’t want your beliefs. It is not compatible with modern civilization. — Michelle Froome (@michellefroome) April 15, 2024

It’s time people stop pandering to the political correctness. It’s all a facade. They burned babies alive. They deserve no remorse what so ever. This is just the beginning. WAKE UP — Michelle Froome (@michellefroome) April 15, 2024

Social media users have criticized Michelle statements, describing them as racist and dehumanizing.

“Brazen racism from Michelle Froome. Zero consequences. This is pure incitement and her racist followers will be compelled to act. This is exactly the Great Replacement nonsense that led to the Christchurch mosque massacre. But Michelle knows that,” the user wrote.

Another user wrote, “This is just pure racism from Michelle Froome.”

Brazen racism from Michelle Froome. Zero consequences. Zero.



This is pure incitement and her racist followers will be compelled to act.



This is exactly the Great Replacement nonsense that led to the Christchurch mosque massacres. But Michelle knows that. pic.twitter.com/VNMr3xHJth — Darshan Sanghrajka (@chiefchimpanzee) April 16, 2024