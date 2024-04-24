Wildfire breaks out in forest area in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore

Asian News International | Posted by Marziya Sharif | Published: 24th April 2024 9:58 am IST
Nellore: A wildfire broke out in the Somashila forest area in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district on Wednesday.

Efforts are underway to control the fire, said officials.

More information regarding the incident is awaited.

According to the experts, high aridity, above normal day temperatures, clear sky conditions, and calm winds during this early phase of the summer season could be some of the contributory factors for the sudden spike in the forest fire incidents reported from southern India regions.

