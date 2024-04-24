Wildfire breaks out in forest area in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore

Nellore: A wildfire broke out in the Somashila forest area in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district on Wednesday.

Efforts are underway to control the fire, said officials.

Visuals of the incident have emerged where it can be seen that a raging blaze engulfs the forest.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: A fire burns through Somasila forest area in Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore. Efforts are underway to bring the fire under control and douse it. pic.twitter.com/jNEQD28Mzp — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2024

More information regarding the incident is awaited.

Also Read Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks out at plastic godown in Tirupati

According to the experts, high aridity, above normal day temperatures, clear sky conditions, and calm winds during this early phase of the summer season could be some of the contributory factors for the sudden spike in the forest fire incidents reported from southern India regions.