Wildlife Safari experience within Hyderabad, but there’s a twist

If you think that you need to leave the city for a wildlife safari ride, think again. Hyderabad has gotten a wildlife safari within the city, but not the kind that you’d expect. Set inside the city’s Botanical Garden in Kondapur, this high-tech safari experience brings forests, oceans, and even outer space to life, solely through the power of virtual and augmented reality.

Launched by the Telangana State Forest Development Corporation (TSFDC), the Virtual Wildlife Safari is the first of its kind in India. From donning VR headsets on a safari bus to walking through augmented reality zones, visitors are taken on an unforgettable journey through digitally recreated ecosystems.

A jungle made of screens

The highlight of this entire experience is the 2-kilometre VR safari ride where visitors hop on a bus, strap on VR headsets, and are instantly transported into the heart of wildlife habitats. From the dense forests of the Western and Eastern Ghats to the icy expanses of Antarctica, visitors are offered a variety of experiences. Visitors can also expect digital encounters with big cats, penguins, and other exotic creatures. The best part? All this is without stepping out of the city.

Beyond a safari ride

The park doesn’t stop at just a VR Wildlife Safari. It offers a 9D cinema complete with motion seats, wind effects, and water splashes that take you through roller coasters, underwater scenes, and even Jurassic forests. For adventure lovers, there’s VR kayaking training, while cultural enthusiasts can dive into tribal life from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh through virtual reality.

You can also step into a 360° indoor dome theatre showcasing India’s Western and Eastern Ghats with realistic wildlife encounters. A holographic Enchanted Forest Walk offers an interactive stroll through a magical, nature-filled setup, free of charge. For more variety, the VR Experience Zone lets you swim in digital aquariums, try your hand at virtual fishing, walk through serene nature trails, float in outer space, or explore icy Antarctica with penguins.

Furthermore, little ones can have their own world to explore at the Kids AR Arena. From watching nursery rhymes come alive in 3D to relaxing with music created from plant bio-rhythms, and interacting with lifelike animals in augmented reality, this zone is designed to spark curiosity.

All details

Location- Virtual Wildlife Safari, Botanical Garden, Kondapur

Entry fee- Rs. 40

Each attraction- Prices vary between Rs. 100 to Rs. 200

Timings- 10 am to 8 pm, open on all days

