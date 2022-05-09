Will behead those who touch cows: Speakers at Nuh Mahapanchayat

A Mahapanchayat was held in Nuh district in Mewat, Haryana, on Sunday where open threat calls were made to the sitting MLAs of Mewat district. Chaudhary Aftab Ahmed is the present MLA of Nuh-Mewat district and a Congress leader.

The Mahapanchayat was conducted by Hindutva organisations – Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, and the Gau Raksha Dal – at Sangel Gaushala in Ujjina, a Hindu-majority village located on Hodal-Nuh road, 11 kilometers away from the sub-district headquarter in Nuh.

In one of the videos of the Nuh Mahapanchayat that is shared widely on the internet, one of the speakers is heard speaking against the sitting MLA of Mewat.

Amidst loud cheers of Jai Gau Mata ki and Jai Shree Ram, the speaker at the Mahapanchayat said, “Mein chetavani detha hoon in teeno vidhayakon ko, jo gau vansh ko haath lagayega, uska sar dhar see alag kar diya jayega (I am warning the MLAs, if they touch our cows, we will behead them).”

"Jo Gau Vansh ko haath lagayega uska sar dhar se alag kar diya jaayega (Whoever touches the cow will be beheaded)", a speaker said this today at Mewat Mahapanchayat called by cow vigilantes against "cow slaughter", and issued warning to local MLAs who spoke against them.

He further continues, “Hum apni gau mata ko is tereh bhatakne nahi denge. Sheesh kata lenge lekin gau nahi katne denge (We will not allow our cows to go astray. We will sacrifice ourselves but will not allow our cows to be slaughtered).”

In the videos that surfaced from the Mahapanchayat, a policeman can be seen standing and listening to the speech attentively. Even though threats were made publicly made during the event, the police of the Nuh district have denied any such incidents.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Ajayveer confirmed that permission was given for the event to be held and further added stated that the Mahapanchayat was held peacefully.

When questioned about the objectionable comments made by the speakers at the event, the SHO dismissed the claims stating that “There is nothing like that. It was all peaceful.”