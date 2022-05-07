Harayana: High tension in Nuh amidst call for Mahapanchyat

Hindutva organisations Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, and the Gau Raksha Dal – have called for a Hindu Mahapanchayat in the Muslim-majority district of Nuh, Haryana on Sunday.

The event will be held at Sangel Gaushala in Ujjina, a Hindu-majority village located on Hodal-Nuh road, 11 kilometers away from the sub-district headquarter in Nuh.

The invitation, accessed by Maktoob Media gives an open call of threat to the sitting MLAs of the Nuh district. “Accepting the challenge given by the MLAs of Mewat to the Gau Rakshaks. We aren’t true Mewatis if you come to Mewat this time and go back alive,” read one of the invitations, in Hindi.

The invitation requested the fellow Hindus to join forces and “make the jihadi mentality feel their power”.

“No cow killing should happen in Nuh. This is the agenda of the Mahapanchayat.” 27-year-old Mohit alias Monu Manesar, who is the conveyor of the Manesar unit of Bajrang Dal, was quoted by Maktoob as saying over the scheduled event.

Monu Manesar has been an active Bajrang Dal member since 2016. He constantly shares several photos of himself with high-profile politicians and police officials.

On April 23 and 24, cow vigilantes and Bajrang Dal members entered Sheikhpur and Rawli villages situated in Nuh district, shouting slogans of “Jai Shree Ram”, fired shots, terrorized villagers, and abducted three Muslims – 26-year-old Sahib Hussain from Sheikhpur village and 45-year-old Hakmuddin and 25-year-old Raees from Rawli village. Manesar was one of the kidnappers, according to eyewitnesses.

Surprisingly, the three victims who were abducted by the cow vigilantes were booked by the Nuh police under sections 13 (1) and 13 (3) of the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015 and arrested for alleged cow smuggling.

Confirming the abduction of the Muslim men by his organisation, Acharya Yogendra Arya, the head of Gau Rakshak Dal Harayana said that the Mahapanchayat is being arranged as they have been challenged by those in the cow slaughtering business.

“Every day cows are being slaughtered. People involved in the cow slaughtering business in Mewat are challenging us that they will slaughter the cows. They are saying this country is theirs also and slaughtering and eating cows is their right,” said Yogendra Arya.

When asked if the organisers were granted permission for the event, he confidently said, “The place is our religious place. We can organise the event there.” He later clarified that permission was granted.

However, the Superintendent of Police in Nuh, Varun Singla has not yet confirmed that permission has been granted for the event. He said, “We will check all facts and circumstances and only then grant the permission. DC sir (Deputy Commissioner) will take the final call.”

The fear is evident and tensions remain high in Nuh. Locals are in huge fear regarding the repercussions of the Mahapanchayat. According to them, such events are only possible with huge backing from the authorities. They demand that such events should be canceled as they can lead to high communal violence.