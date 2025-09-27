Will burn down pharma plant releasing pollutants: Telangana Congress MLA

Hyderabad: Ruling Congress MLA from Jadcherla in Telangana J Anirudh Reddy has said that he would burn down on September 28 a pharma unit in his Assembly constituency which is allegedly releasing pollutants if the Pollution Control Board (PCB) failed to act within a day.

News channels showed a video of Reddy alleging that the board has not taken any action though he raised the issue in the Assembly earlier.

“I have said many times that, as an MLA, I cannot tolerate if injustice is done to farmers in my constituency. I don’t have the patience any more to submit complaints to the pollution board and to make statements (to the media),” he said on Friday.

“I am giving a day’s time to the pollution board. I will send a video of how (polluting) water is released (from the plant). If no action is taken, I will reach the factory at 11 am on Sunday and burn the factory,” Reddy said.