Will burn down pharma plant releasing pollutants: Telangana Congress MLA

He threatened to burn down the plant on Sunday if the PCB failed to act against the company.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 27th September 2025 9:17 am IST
Jadcherla MLA Anirudh
Hyderabad: Ruling Congress MLA from Jadcherla in Telangana J Anirudh Reddy has said that he would burn down on September 28 a pharma unit in his Assembly constituency which is allegedly releasing pollutants if the Pollution Control Board (PCB) failed to act within a day.

News channels showed a video of Reddy alleging that the board has not taken any action though he raised the issue in the Assembly earlier.

“I have said many times that, as an MLA, I cannot tolerate if injustice is done to farmers in my constituency. I don’t have the patience any more to submit complaints to the pollution board and to make statements (to the media),” he said on Friday.

“I am giving a day’s time to the pollution board. I will send a video of how (polluting) water is released (from the plant). If no action is taken, I will reach the factory at 11 am on Sunday and burn the factory,” Reddy said.

