‘Will continue to report without fear or favour’: BBC on IT ‘survey’

After a three-day investigation that entailed searching through files and copying data from certain digital devices, the income tax inspectors departed the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai on Thursday night.

The UK national broadcaster confirmed the news on Twitter and stated that they will keep working with the authorities.

“The income tax authorities have left our offices in Delhi and Mumbai. We will continue to cooperate with the authorities and hope matters are resolved as soon as possible.

We are supporting staff – some of whom have faced lengthy questioning or been required to stay overnight – and their welfare is our priority. Our output is back to normal and we remain committed to serving our audiences in India and beyond.

The BBC is a trusted, independent media organisation and we stand by our colleagues and journalists who will continue to report without fear or favour,” a statment by the BBC read.

The IT department’s action comes weeks after the British broadcaster had on January 17 released a documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots titled ‘India: The Modi Question’.

On January 20, the centre ordered YouTube and Twitter to take down links sharing the documentary, with officials saying it was found to be ‘undermining the sovereignty and integrity of India’ and had ‘the potential to adversely impact’ the country’s ‘friendly relations with foreign states’ and ‘public order within the country’.