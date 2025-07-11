Will decide next action after talking to workers: Raja Singh

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh and ex-BJP leader Raja Singh on Friday, July 11, said that he will continue to raise “issues” pertaining to “gau mata” and “love Jihad”. The legislator, who had resigned from the BJP a week ago, said that he has not taken any decision pertaining to rumours that he may join other parties.

“I joined BJP 11 years ago as a Karyakarta. Having faith in me, I was given the ticket for the Goshamahal seat three times and I won continuously. The reason behind my resignation has not been seen by people. I will work more aggressively for the Hindu faith. No Karyakarta should be scared. We have fought against desh drohis and we will continue to do so. Don’t take any tension is my message to all the workers,” said Raja Singh while in a video message.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday accepted the resignation of Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh from the party. In a letter to the MLA, the national general secretary of BJP Arun Singh wrote, “As per the direction of Hon’ble national president Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda, I do convey that your resignation has been accepted with immediate effect.”

Raja Singh had expressed dissatisfaction over Ramchander Rao being appointed as the new BJP president for Telangana earlier this month. Raja Singh had also openly been defiant of the party’s decisions over the last year especially with regard to the appointment of cadre in his constituency. “He added that no individual is above the party and questioning the appointment of the new state president also means questioning the central leadership,” the BJP leader added.

Leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Telangana unit were also equally surprised by the exit of Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh.