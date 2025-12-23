‘Will demolish your house, mosques’: Parking dispute turns communal in MP

Bhopal: The Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh witnessed violent communal clashes between Karni Sena members and Muslims over a trivial parking issue on Sunday, December 21, leading to police action and mild tear gas to disperse the crowd.

On Tuesday, December 23, a Karni Sena worker issued an open threat, guaranteeing bulldozer action against mosques and Muslim houses if the police do not demolish the properties within 48 hours.

Initially, the dispute began over a parking issue on a highway in the Alipur area. However, it soon escalated into stone-throwing and violence from both sides.

Videos of the incident show a chaotic display of crackers bursting, while the two communities continued assaulting each other with stones.

Upon being notified, Sehore’s Superintendent of Police (SP), Deepak Kumar Shukla, deployed several officers to bring the situation under control. Officers from Ashta, Parvati, Ichhawar, and Siddiqganj police stations, along with the SP and Additional SPs, “took control of the law and order situation and established peace in the area,” the police said in a statement.

Following mild force and tear gas shells, the two communities dispersed, leaving the area deserted.

No injuries were reported during the clash.

Karni Sena issues open threat

Although the police claimed that the following day remained calm with constant police supervision, a video soon surfaced on social media, where a Karni Sena member was heard issuing an open threat to the Muslims in the area.

“If we don’t see any bulldozers in the area demolishing mosques and houses in 48 hours, we will take action. We ourselves will bring down the mosques from which they used stones to throw at us,” the Hindutva worker said, receiving a loud approval from the crowd of supporters.

Following the clash between the two communities, a Karni Sena member on Tuesday, issued an open threat, guaranteeing bulldozer action against mosques and Muslim houses, if the police do not demolish the properties under 48 hours. https://t.co/XcwZVFDSrg pic.twitter.com/O9M9DptL8V — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) December 23, 2025

The video sparked widespread outrage as a blatant, public attempt to intimidate the Muslims of Sehore, highlighting the atmosphere of communal tension still existent in the area.

Meanwhile, the police issued a statement confirming that the area will resume commercial activity, with police personnel deployed as a precautionary measure.

On Tuesday, the authorities took suo moto cognisance and registered a case at the Parvati police station under sections 190, 190(2) (each member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 191(3) (rioting while using a deadly weapon), 324(4) (mischief, involving damage) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

As further investigation is underway, top officials, including the SP and additional SP, remained at the spot throughout the night to maintain peace.

Authorities also confirmed that nearby CCTV footage is being inspected to identify the accused individuals.