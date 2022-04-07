Will fight Muslims with trishuls: The war cry at Gujarat’s hate conclave

Hyderabad: Similar to the Haridwar Dharam Sansad, an Islamophobic event was organised in Gujarat which witnessed distasteful speeches. While the event was organised on March 27, videos of the same have gone viral on social media in the first week of April.

Organised by Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP), communally provocative speeches and derogatory remarks were hurled at the Muslim community. The event also saw the distribution of trishuls as a symbolic gesture of Hindus coming together.

In a video,Manoj Kumar, AHP president Praveen Togadiya’s aide, is heard inciting the audience and provoking them to impregnate Muslim women.

He went on to recollect the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots and glorified it. He then encouraged the audience to take up arms such as a Trishul and not back off when the time comes.

5,000 trishuls were distributed among the audience as part of the event. The Trishul Diksha (ceremonial distribution of trishuls) had been banned by the Congress government. However, the BJP government overturned the ban.

Then he made a call for violence:



"Whenever Hindu has awaken, Muzzaffarnagar has happened… Like Shivaji, we are taking this Trishul dikhsha to stab Ali (Muslim)" pic.twitter.com/jZGmZCB0hn — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) April 7, 2022

He then praised Vivek Agnihotri on behalf of AHP for making Kashmir Files and requested him to make another movie on Gujarat, referring to the Gujarat riots of 2002.

He said, “What a wonderful sight it was to see ‘Bajrangbali’(Hindus) sitting on their (Muslims) chest with Trishuls.”